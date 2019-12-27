Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.71 ($24.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €19.92 ($23.16). 136,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.