Analyzing Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Range Resources alerts:

5.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Range Resources and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37% Royal Dutch Shell 5.51% 9.71% 4.76%

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.36 -$1.75 billion $1.13 4.18 Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.60 $23.35 billion $5.16 11.47

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 11 5 0 2.17 Royal Dutch Shell 0 9 3 0 2.25

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 98.28%. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Range Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.