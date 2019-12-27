Analyzing China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) & Air Canada (NYSE:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Air Canada and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 0 6 0 3.00 China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 1 1 4 0 2.50

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.70 $128.84 million N/A N/A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $16.73 billion 0.46 $407.67 million $1.38 19.22

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 5.74% 25.91% 3.75% China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 2.13% 4.00% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Air Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Canada beats China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

