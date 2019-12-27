Rupee Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupee has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $69,818.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,132,350 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.