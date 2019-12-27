Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $610,453.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $610,453.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,241.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01737665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.02667205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00559901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00625206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061463 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00382225 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,861,567 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

