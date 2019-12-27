Analysts Anticipate United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Insurance’s earnings. United Insurance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

UIHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $532.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.17. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 12,934 shares of company stock worth $164,585 over the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

