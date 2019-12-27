Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 45.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on ARDS. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.76.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.31% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

