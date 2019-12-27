Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKCC. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,645. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Expands By 45.7%
Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Expands By 45.7%
Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Short Interest Update
Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Short Interest Update
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Short Interest Up 23.0% in December
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Short Interest Up 23.0% in December
America First Multifamily Investors LP Short Interest Down 43.5% in December
America First Multifamily Investors LP Short Interest Down 43.5% in December
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Short Interest Update
Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report