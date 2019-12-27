Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKCC. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,645. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $343.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

