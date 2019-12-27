Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In other news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBSI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $680.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
