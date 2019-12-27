Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $192,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,162.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $867,369. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

BBSI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $680.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

