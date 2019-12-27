America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,204. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATAX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

