A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the November 28th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.14. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.