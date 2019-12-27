Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the November 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARTW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

