Atara Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 257 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,997,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 715,077 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,189. The company has a market cap of $863.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.