Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of AVRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 17,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,765. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

