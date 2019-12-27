Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of AVRO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 17,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,765. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Expands By 45.7%
Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Expands By 45.7%
Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Short Interest Update
Blackrock Capital Investment Corp Short Interest Update
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Short Interest Up 23.0% in December
Barrett Business Services, Inc. Short Interest Up 23.0% in December
America First Multifamily Investors LP Short Interest Down 43.5% in December
America First Multifamily Investors LP Short Interest Down 43.5% in December
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Short Interest Update
Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report