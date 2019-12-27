Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:BCYC remained flat at $$9.33 on Friday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,434. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.