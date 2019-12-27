Analysts Set Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $91.92

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $98.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 958.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 522.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after acquiring an additional 662,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 596,527 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after acquiring an additional 457,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

