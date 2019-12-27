$0.04 EPS Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Airgain’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Airgain has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.85.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

