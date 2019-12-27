Zacks: 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given 36Kr an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

