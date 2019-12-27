Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Internap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.71). Internap posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Internap in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Internap by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INAP opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.83. Internap has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

