Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Forescout Technologies reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $257,054.85. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $99,613.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,632 shares of company stock worth $8,492,319. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,434,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.57. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

