Analysts Set IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Price Target at $73.71

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

INFO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 72.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

