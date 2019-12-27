Analysts Set Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 557.33

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.33 ($7.33).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 608.20 ($8.00) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.60 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607.80 ($8.00). The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 559.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 544.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

