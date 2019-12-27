InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Capitalization Tops $34,430.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. InflationCoin has a market cap of $34,430.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00541448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

