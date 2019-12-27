ZMINE Market Capitalization Achieves $199,822.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $199,822.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

