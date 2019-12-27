BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.27 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $54,783.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

