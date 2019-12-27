BOMB Market Capitalization Tops $646,096.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, BOMB has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $646,096.00 and $33,738.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00009305 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.28 or 1.00142142 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,609 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.