Bitblocks Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $150,219.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.28 or 1.00142142 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 211,727,878 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

