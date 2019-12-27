EUNO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $230,430.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004555 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010750 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,772,859 coins and its circulating supply is 30,278,153 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EUNOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.