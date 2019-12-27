Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $76.67 Average PT from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

