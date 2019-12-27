Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $24.78

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $536,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,667 shares of company stock worth $2,674,118. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

