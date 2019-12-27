Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Soleno Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Soleno Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Bancorp Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Bancorp Inc Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Guardion Health Sciences Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Guardion Health Sciences Inc Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Ribbon Communications Inc Short Interest Up 80.5% in December
Ribbon Communications Inc Short Interest Up 80.5% in December
Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc Rises By 69.5%
Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc Rises By 69.5%
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report