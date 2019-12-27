Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 28th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair acquired 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $46,736.91. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.33. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

