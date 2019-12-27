Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 28th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancorp by 327.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

