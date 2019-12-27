Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 28th total of 245,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancorp by 327.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
