Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GHSI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

