Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Up 80.5% in December

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the November 28th total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,264,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 463,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

