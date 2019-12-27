Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Rises By 69.5%

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the November 28th total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of APDN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.37). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,282.52% and a negative net margin of 158.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

