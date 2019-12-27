Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the November 28th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

