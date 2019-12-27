Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the November 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PLNT opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

