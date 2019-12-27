Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the November 28th total of 620,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.