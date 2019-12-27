Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $5.50

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
