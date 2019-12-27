Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $5.50

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

