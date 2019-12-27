Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Target Price at €70.97

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.97 ($82.52).

A number of analysts have commented on GXI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.70 ($69.42) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €70.15 ($81.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 1 year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.