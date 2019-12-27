Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) PT at $12.33

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TV stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 49.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 31.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

