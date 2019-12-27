Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) PT at $12.33

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TV stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 49.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 31.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. Price Target at $5.50
Brokerages Set GameStop Corp. Price Target at $5.50
Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG Target Price at €70.97
Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG Target Price at €70.97
Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB PT at $12.33
Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa SAB PT at $12.33
Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. Target Price at $23.50
Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. Target Price at $23.50
GoHelpFund Price Up 10.8% This Week
GoHelpFund Price Up 10.8% This Week
Brokerages Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc Price Target at $9.00
Brokerages Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc Price Target at $9.00


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report