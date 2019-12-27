Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,449,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.28.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

