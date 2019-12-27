Brokerages Set GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $89,176.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,924.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,268 shares of company stock valued at $272,529. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNMK opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

