Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target at $25.40

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

