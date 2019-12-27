Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $95,570.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $205,226.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,603. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.82, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

