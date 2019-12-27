Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $19.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

