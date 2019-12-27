Consensus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.