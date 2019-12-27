$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3,218.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 223,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after buying an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FB Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 125,019 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.