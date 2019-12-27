Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Short Interest Up 95.6% in December

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the November 28th total of 247,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNNA stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNNA shares. ValuEngine cut Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $60,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

