Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Short Interest Up 87.6% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the November 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE OMP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.19%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

